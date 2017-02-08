Intel chief says firm will invest $7 bln in Arizona semiconductor factory

WASHINGTON Feb 8 Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich said during a visit with President Donald Trump on Wednesday that the computer chip manufacturer will invest $7 billion in an Arizona semiconductor factory.

Krzanich, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said the factory would employ 3,000 people at its peak. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)