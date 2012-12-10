UPDATE 2-U.S. intelligence sees Asia's global power rising by 2030

* China's economy to overtake U.S. by 2030
* U.S. expected to remain global superpower
By Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Dec 10 China's economy is likely to
surpass the United States in less than two decades but the Asian
country is not expected to take on the superpower role of the
United States in gathering coalitions to deal with global
issues, U.S. intelligence analysts said on Monday.
By 2030 Asia will overtake North America and Europe combined
in global power based on gross domestic product, population,
military spending and technological investment, a new
intelligence report said.
"China alone will probably have the largest economy,
surpassing that of the United States a few years before 2030,"
it said. "Meanwhile, the economies of Europe, Japan, and Russia
are likely to continue their slow relative declines."
The report, "Global Trends 2030: Alternative Worlds," was
issued by the National Intelligence Council, an analytical arm
of the U.S. government's Office of the Director of National
Intelligence. In addition to U.S. intelligence analysts, the
report includes the views of foreign and private experts and can
be seen here
It is the fifth report of a series - the previous one was
released in 2008 - that aims to stimulate "strategic thinking"
among decision makers and not to predict the future. The reports
intentionally coincide with presidential election years to offer
insights on global trends to new administrations.
Despite the economic power of China, the United States is
expected to retain its superpower status because it still is the
only country able to pull together coalitions and mobilize
efforts to deal with global challenges, analysts said.
"China isn't going to replace the U.S. on a global level,"
Mathew Burrows, counselor to the National Intelligence Council,
said at a media briefing. "Being the largest economic power is
important ... (but) it isn't necessarily the largest economic
power that always is going to be the superpower."
China recognizes that it cannot play that role of organizing
across regions and across state-nonstate boundaries, he said.
The health of the global economy increasingly will be linked
to progress in the developing world rather than the traditional
West, the report said.
TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION
Economic growth in emerging markets was expected to drive
technological innovation and flows of companies, ideas,
entrepreneurs and capital to developing countries will increase,
the report said.
"During the next 15-20 years, more technological activity is
likely to move to the developing world as multinationals focus
on the fastest-growing emerging markets and as Chinese, Indian,
Brazilian, and other emerging-economy corporations rapidly
become internationally competitive," the report said.
"Technology will continue to be the great leveler. The
future Internet 'moguls' - as with today's Google or Facebook
-sit on mountains of data and have more real-time information at
their fingertips than most governments."
That data will enable private companies to influence
behavior on as large a scale as government entities.
The widespread use of new communications technologies will
mean social networking will enable citizens to join together and
challenge governments, as seen in Middle East, but will also
provide governments "an unprecedented ability to monitor their
citizens," the report said.
POST ARAB SPRING
In the Middle East, the youth who drove the Arab Spring will
give way to a gradually aging population and with new
technologies starting to provide the world with other sources of
oil and gas, the Middle East economy will need to increasingly
diversify, the report said.
The United States, one of the world's biggest energy
consumers, could become energy independent in the next two
decades, the report said. "The U.S. has regained its position as
the world's largest natural gas producer and expanded the life
of its reserves from 30 to 100 years due to hydraulic fracturing
technology."
But the key for the Middle East will be the political
landscape.
"On the one hand, if the Islamic Republic maintains power in
Iran and is able to develop nuclear weapons, the Middle East
will face a highly unstable future," the report said. "On the
other hand, the emergence of moderate, democratic governments or
a breakthrough agreement to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian
conflict could have enormously positive consequences."
Islamist terrorism might end by 2030, but terrorism is
unlikely to disappear completely because states may use such
groups due to a "strong sense of insecurity," the report said.
"With more widespread access to lethal and disruptive
technologies, individuals who are experts in such niche areas as
cyber systems might sell their services to the highest bidder,
including terrorists, who would focus less on causing mass
casualties and more on creating widespread economic and
financial disruptions."
SPREAD OF LETHAL TECHNOLOGIES
Future wars in Asia and the Middle East could include
nuclear weapons, the report said.
Countries with nuclear weapons might consider exploding a
device to wipe out an opponent's ability to use electronic
systems that cannot operate in a radiated environment, rather
than to harm people, the report said.
The next two decades will see a spread of lethal
technologies and a "wider spectrum of more accessible
instruments of war" especially precision-strike, cyber and
bioterror weapons, the report said.
"A cyber arms race is likely to occur" as states seek to
defend infrastructure against cyber attacks and to incorporate
cyber weapons in their arsenals.
"The degree to which cyber instruments will shape the future
of warfare is unclear, however," it said.