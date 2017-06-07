CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-White House, intel chiefs want to make digital spying law permanent

(Corrects paragraph 14 to add dropped words "embarrassing some
By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, June 7 The White House and U.S.
intelligence chiefs Wednesday backed making permanent a law that
allows for the collection of digital communications of
foreigners overseas, escalating a fight in Congress over privacy
and security.
The law, enshrined in Section 702 of the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Act, is due to expire on December 31
unless Congress votes to reauthorize it, but is considered vital
by U.S. intelligence agencies.
Privacy advocates have criticized the law though for
allowing the incidental collection of data belonging to millions
of Americans without a search warrant.
The push to make the law permanent may lead to a contentious
debate over renewal of Section 702 in Congress, where lawmakers
in both parties are deeply divided over whether to adopt
transparency and oversight reforms.
"We cannot allow adversaries abroad to cloak themselves in
the legal protections we extend to Americans," White House
Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert wrote in an editorial
published in the New York Times newspaper on Wednesday.
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, speaking
on behalf of other intelligence agency leaders, also told the
Senate Intelligence Committee panel on Wednesday that the
statute should be made permanent, saying it was necessary to
keep the United States safe from national security threats.
NSA Director Rogers added that the law had been vital to
preventing terrorism in allied countries as well.
Fourteen Republican senators, including every Republican
member of the Senate intelligence panel, introduced a bill on
Tuesday that would make part of Section 702 permanent.
The statute, which grants the National Security Agency a
considerable freedom in the collection of foreigners' digital
communications, normally comes with a "sunset" clause, meaning
that roughly every five years lawmakers need to reconsider its
impact on privacy and civil liberties.
'SPY ON AMERICANS'
Intelligence Director Coats said it was not feasible for the
NSA to provide an estimate of the number of Americans whose
communications are ensnared incidentally under Section 702.
Coats and other officials had previously told Congress they
would attempt to share an estimate publicly before the statute
expires. A frustrated Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, who has
asked for such an estimate for several years, said Coats "went
back on a pledge."
Privacy advocates criticized the push to make Section 702
permanent, arguing that regular reviews of the law were
necessary to conduct appropriate oversight and prevent potential
abuses.
"After months of criticizing the government for allegedly
spying on his presidential campaign, President Trump is now
hypocritically endorsing a bill that would make permanent the
NSA authority that is used to spy on Americans without a
warrant," said Neema Singh Guliani, legislative counsel with the
American Civil Liberties Union.
Disclosures by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden in 2013
revealed the sweeping nature of 702 surveillance, prompting
outrage internationally and embarrassing some U.S. technology
firms shown to be involved in a program known as Prism.
Last week, Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet Inc's
Google sent a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to
adopt several reforms to the law, including codifying the recent
termination of a type of NSA surveillance that collected
Americans' communications with someone living overseas that
merely mentioned a foreign intelligence target.
Making the law permanent without changes would preclude
codifying that change.
Reuters reported in March that the Trump administration
supported renewal of Section 702 without any changes, citing an
unnamed White House official, but it was not clear at the time
whether it wanted the law made permanent.
