U.S. intelligence agency aims to develop superconducting computer

WASHINGTON Dec 3 The U.S. intelligence
community has launched a multi-year research project to develop
a superconducting computer, awarding its first contracts to
three major technology companies.
International Business Machines Corp, Raytheon BBN
Technologies and Northrop Grumman Corp won the
contracts, the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity
said Wednesday, without disclosing financial details.
The Cryogenic Computer Complexity (C3) program could lead to
a new generation of superconducting supercomputers, said the
unit of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
"The energy demands of today's high-performance computers
have become a critical challenge for the Intelligence Community
that the C3 program aims to address," IARPA said in a statement.
Such computers use massive amounts of energy.
According to ComputerWorld magazine, competition from
Europe, Japan and China, which has the world's fastest computer,
is spurring U.S. efforts to develop the next generation of
superconducting supercomputers, called exascale.
In November, the Department of Energy awarded Advanced Micro
Devices more than $32 million to fund exascale research.
AMD Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster, said in a
blogpost that energy has been the biggest obstacle for exascale
computing, or producing a billion billion calculations per
second.
"Computers based on superconducting logic integrated with
new kinds of cryogenic memory will allow expansion of current
computing facilities while staying within space and energy
budgets, and may enable supercomputer development beyond the
exascale," Marc Manheimer, C3 program manager at IARPA, said in
the statement.
