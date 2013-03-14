版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 15日 星期五 04:48 BJT

US Interior Dept report says Shell needs integrated Arctic plan

WASHINGTON, March 14 A U.S. Interior Department review of Royal Dutch Shell's 2012 drilling season in the Arctic released on Thursday called for the company to submit a comprehensive plan integrating all of its operations for drilling in offshore Alaska.

The review also found that Shell had problems overseeing its contractors as it attempted to carry out preparatory drilling last year.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐