U.S. FCC chief unveils plan to scrap Obama-era internet rules

WASHINGTON, April 27 The head of the Federal
Communications Commission on Thursday released a 58-page draft
plan to reverse the landmark 2015 "net neutrality" order and
disclosed the agency may withdraw "bright line" rules barring
internet companies from blocking, throttling or giving "fast
lanes" to some websites.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, named by Trump in January, disclosed
his intent Wednesday to repeal the Obama era rules that
reclassified internet service and tightly regulated providers as
if they were utilities.
The FCC also plans to scrap the 2015 internet conduct
standard and an ombudsman position created to hear complaints of
net neutrality violations. The plan asks if network disclosure
requirements should remain in force for internet providers.
Pai's plan faces an initial May 18 vote. He wants public
comment on whether the FCC should keep its "bright line" rules,
and said his decision on the rules would depend partly on the
comments the agency receives.
Websites such as Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
and others back the rules, saying they guarantee equal access to
the internet. Internet service providers such as AT&T Inc,
Verizon Communications Inc and Comcast Corp
oppose the Obama order, saying they made it harder to manage
internet traffic and discouraged investment in improving access.
FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn and Federal Trade
Commissioner Terrell McSweeny opposed Pai's plan, saying it
"would allow broadband providers to erect barriers or charge
tolls to any application, connected device, or website that the
broadband providers’ customers want to reach. It would allow
broadband providers to favor their own content over others, and
pick winners and losers on the internet."
Pai said the 2015 open internet rules were unnecessary
because large internet providers did not block websites before
they were imposed.
"We were not living in some digital dystopia before the
partisan imposition of a massive plan hatched in Washington
saved all of us," Pai said Wednesday.
The FCC proposal seeks comment "on whether a codified
no-blocking rule is needed to protect such freedoms."
The order also asks whether a legal bar on throttling "is
still necessary, particularly for smaller providers." The
proposal also questions the ban on "paid prioritization" that
the proposal argues was adopted to "address an apparently
nonexistent problem."
AT&T said the question "is not whether the internet will
remain open - it undoubtedly will. The question is how, as a
country, we will regulate the internet ecosystem."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)