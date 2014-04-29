U.S. FCC chief details pledge to police Internet 'fast lanes'

WASHINGTON, April 29 The top U.S. communications
regulator on Tuesday said he would use "every available power"
to prevent Internet providers from restricting users' access to
any web content as he seeks to calm a consumer storm over his
proposed new Internet traffic rules.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler has
been under fire for proposing new so-called "open Internet" or
"net neutrality" rules that would allow content companies to pay
broadband providers for faster Internet speeds delivering their
traffic as long as deals are deemed "commercially reasonable."
Consumer advocates are worried the rules would ultimately
allow Internet companies like Comcast Corp or Verizon
Communications Inc to create "fast lanes" on the web for
traffic of content companies that pay up, potentially shutting
out poorer newcomers.
In a lengthy blog post on Tuesday, his second on the
subject, Wheeler said the FCC would "shut down" broadband
providers' efforts to degrade their service to create a new fast
lane and would not tolerate degrading of service to push
customers or content companies to a higher-priced tier.
"There has been a great deal of discussion about how our
proposal to follow the court's roadmap will result in a
so-called 'fast lane' and Internet 'haves' and 'have-nots.' This
misses the point," Wheeler said in a blog post on Tuesday.
"The Internet will remain an open pathway. If broadband
providers would seek to use the commercially reasonable test as
justification of activities in which users can't effectively use
that pathway, or the capabilities of it are degraded, I suggest
they save their breath since such conduct would be a violation
of the Open Internet rules we propose," he said.
The five-member agency will vote on May 15 on formally
proposing Wheeler's rules, which among other things would
comment on whether the FCC should also draft rules for so-called
interconnection agreements, such as one recently struck by
Netflix Inc with Comcast and Verizon.
Interconnection, also known as peering, is currently outside
the scope of the FCC's net neutrality rules.
Wheeler is also expected to address the issue in his
appearance at the cable industry trade show in Los Angeles on
Wednesday and at a congressional hearing on May 20.
The proposed rules were in response to January's court
ruling that for the second time struck down the earlier rules
and suggested the FCC use a different legal authority to rewrite
them, allowing for some flexibility on commercially reasonable
discrimination to ensure the rules stand up to legal scrutiny.
Consumer advocates have been urging the FCC to reclassify
broadband providers as more heavily regulated telecommunications
services, and Wheeler said he "won't hesitate" to turn to that
option if his proposal proves insufficient.
Reclassification has faced tremendous pushback from the
broadband industry and Republican lawmakers.
"I do not believe we should leave the market unprotected for
multiple more years while lawyers for the biggest corporate
players tie the FCC's protections up in court," Wheeler said in
Tuesday's blog. To read it, click: fcc.us/1pLkFr5
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by David Gregorio)