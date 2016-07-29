Wireless group urges U.S. court to reverse 'net neutrality' rules

WASHINGTON, July 29 A wireless trade association
on Friday urged the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia to reverse a ruling upholding the Obama
administration's landmark rules barring internet service
providers from obstructing or slowing down consumer access to
web content.
A three-judge panel in June, in a 2-1 decision, backed the
Federal Communications Commission's so-called net neutrality
rules put in place last year to make internet service providers
treat all internet traffic equally. CTIA, the wireless trade
association, said in a court filing Friday seeking a rehearing
that "few final rules of any federal administrative agency have
ever had so much potential to affect the lives of so many
Americans."
(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by W Simon)