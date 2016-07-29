Wireless group urges U.S. court to reverse 'net neutrality' rules

WASHINGTON, July 29 A wireless trade association on Friday urged the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to reverse a ruling upholding the Obama administration's landmark rules barring internet service providers from obstructing or slowing down consumer access to web content.

A three-judge panel in June, in a 2-1 decision, backed the Federal Communications Commission's so-called net neutrality rules put in place last year to make internet service providers treat all internet traffic equally. CTIA, the wireless trade association, said in a court filing Friday seeking a rehearing that "few final rules of any federal administrative agency have ever had so much potential to affect the lives of so many Americans." (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by W Simon)