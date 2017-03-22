U.S. Senate to take up broadband privacy repeal -spokesman

WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Senate on
Wednesday will take up a measure to repeal regulations adopted
by the Obama administration to subject internet service
providers to stricter scrutiny than websites like Alphabet Inc's
Google or Facebook Inc to protect customers'
private data.
The Senate will begin debate under a provision that allows
Congress to repeal recently approved federal regulations, a
spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said
Wednesday. Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission temporarily blocked some of the Obama rules approved
in October from taking effect, a victory for internet providers
such as AT&T Inc Comcast Corp and Verizon
Communications Inc.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)