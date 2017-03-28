UPDATE 2-Congress sends White House repeal of broadband privacy rules

(Adds final vote, paragraph 1, FCC chair, other reaction,
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. House voted on
Tuesday 215-205 to repeal regulations requiring internet service
providers to do more to protect customers' privacy than websites
like Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc.
The White House said earlier Tuesday that President Donald
Trump strongly supports the repeal of the rules approved by the
Federal Communications Commission in October under
then-President Barack Obama.
Under the rules, internet providers would need to obtain
consumer consent before using precise geolocation, financial
information, health information, children's information and web
browsing history for advertising and marketing.
Last week, the Senate voted 50-48 to reverse the rules in a
win for AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon
Communications Inc.
The White House in its statement said internet providers
would need to obtain affirmative "opt-in" consent from consumers
to use and share certain information, but noted that websites
are not required to get the same consent. "This results in rules
that apply very different regulatory regimes based on the
identity of the online actor," the White House said.
Websites are governed by a less restrictive set of privacy
rules overseen by the Federal Trade Commission.
FCC chairman Ajit Pai in a statement praised the decision of
Congress to overturn "privacy regulations designed to benefit
one group of favored companies over another group of disfavored
companies." Last week, Pai said consumers would have privacy
protections even without the Obama internet provider rules, but
critics say they will weaker.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which opposes the
measure, said companies "should not be able to use and sell the
sensitive data they collect from you without your permission."
An Internet & Television Association statement called the
repeal "an important step toward restoring consumer privacy
protections that apply consistently."
One critic of the repeal, Craig Aaron, president of Free
Press advocacy group, said major Silicon Valley companies shied
away from the fight over the rules because they profit from
consumer data.
"There are a lot of companies that are very concerned about
drawing attention to themselves and being regulated on privacy
issues, and are sitting this out in a way that they haven’t sat
out previous privacy issues," Aaron said.
Representative Michael Capuano, a Massachusetts Democrat,
said Tuesday that Comcast could know his personal information
because he looked up his mother's medical condition and his
purchase history. "Just last week I bought underwear on the
internet. Why should you know what size I take? Or the color?"
Capuano asked. "They are going to sell it to the underwear
companies."
Comcast declined to comment.
Representative Michael Burgess, a Texas Republican, said the
rules "unfairly skews the market in favor" of websites that are
free to collect data without consent.
Republican commissioners, including Pai, said in October
that the rules would unfairly give websites like Facebook,
Twitter Inc or Google the ability to harvest more data
than internet service providers and thus further dominate
digital advertising. The FCC earlier this month delayed the data
rules from taking effect.
