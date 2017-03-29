White House says Trump to sign broadband privacy repeal

| WASHINGTON, March 29
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump
plans to sign a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules as a
bigger fight looms over rules governing the openness of the
internet, the White House said on Wednesday.
Republicans in Congress on Tuesday narrowly passed the
repeal of the privacy rules with no Democratic support and over
the strong objections of privacy advocates.
The fight over privacy sets the stage for an even larger
battle later this year over Republican plans to overturn the net
neutrality provisions adopted by the administration of former
President Barack Obama in 2015.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said he did not know when
Trump would sign the bill.
The privacy bill would repeal regulations adopted in October
by the Federal Communications Commission under the Obama
administration requiring internet service providers to do more
to protect customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet Inc's
Google or Facebook Inc.
Under the rules, internet providers would need to obtain
consumer consent before using precise geolocation, financial
information, health information, children's information and web
browsing history for advertising and marketing.
The reversal is a win for AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp
and Verizon Communications Inc. Websites are
governed by a less restrictive set of privacy rules overseen by
the Federal Trade Commission.
Republican commissioners have said the rules would unfairly
give websites the ability to harvest more data than internet
service providers.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a tweet the
vote was "Terrible for American ppl, great for big biz."
Republicans next plan to overturn net neutrality provisions
that in 2015 reclassified broadband providers and treated them
like a public utility.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, in December said he
believes that net neutrality's days are numbered.
The rules bar internet providers from obstructing or
slowing down consumer access to web content and prohibit giving
or selling access to speedy internet, essentially a "fast lane"
on the web's information superhighway, to certain internet
services.
Critics say the rules opened the door to potential
government rate regulation, tighter oversight and would provide
fewer incentives to invest billions in broadband infrastructure.
Pai told Reuters in February be backs "a free and open
internet and the only question is what regulatory framework best
secures that" but has steadfastly declined to disclose his
plans.
Trump has not talked as president about net neutrality but
in 2014 tweeted he opposed net neutrality.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)