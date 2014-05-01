Netflix brings net neutrality concerns to U.S. regulators

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 1 After weeks of public outcry,
Netflix Inc brought its concerns about Internet
neutrality directly to U.S. regulators this week in meetings
with Federal Communications Commission staff, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
The video streaming company has been outspoken in its push
to do away with fees that content companies pay Internet service
providers to deliver their video and other data to consumers.
Netflix recently agreed to pay such fees to Comcast Corp
and Verizon Communications Inc to ensure smooth
delivery of its videos, but it argues they weaken the principle
of net neutrality, which says all Internet traffic should be
treated equally.
Netflix's representatives brought that message to the FCC
commissioners' offices in meeting with advisers over the course
of several days this week, the sources said, as the agency
prepares to rewrite so-called Open Internet rules that regulate
net neutrality by setting limits to how Internet providers treat
web traffic crossing their networks.
The sources spoke anonymously because the meetings have not
been publicly revealed yet.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has drafted rules that would soften
the agency's stance on pay-for-priority to comply with a court
rejection of earlier rules. If his proposal is adopted, the FCC
would allow some "commercially reasonable" deals where content
companies can pay Internet providers to give priority to their
traffic and ensure its smooth delivery to users.
Though Wheeler has since said he would not tolerate moves to
"degrade the service for all for the benefit of a few," public
interest groups and the Web community at large worry that the
rules may create "fast lanes" for those who pay up.
"Tolls coming for the Web thanks to FCC. What is the FCC
thinking?" Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings posted on his
Facebook page last week when the news of the proposal leaked
out.
In a blog post on March 20, Hastings took a sharp stance
against allowing Internet providers to charge fees for
connections, including in deals known as "interconnection" or
"peering" agreements that have traditionally been outside the
scope of net neutrality as regulated by the FCC.
A Netflix spokesman had no comment on Thursday.
The FCC is expected to vote on May 15 to formally propose
Wheeler's rules, and at a cable industry trade show in Los
Angeles on Thursday, FCC commissioners said they are taking
seriously the responses to the agency's proposals.
"We are going to have to take all that public commentary and
take a hard look at it, take a hard look at the chairman's
proposal and what the perception of that proposal is, and then
also consider the admittedly difficult legal environment we are
in and try to find a way forward," said Jessica Rosenworcel, one
of the FCC's commissioners.
Netflix has been the most outspoken of major U.S. Internet
companies on the issue of net neutrality so far.
The Internet Association, which represents many of those
companies, including Netflix and Google Inc, has
expressed concerns about "allowing broadband gatekeepers to
decide what websites run the fastest." But the group, which is
expected to be briefed on the proposal at the FCC on Friday, has
been measured in opposition until the proposal's details are
made public.
Netflix's push on net neutrality has been paired with its
opposition to Comcast's current bid to buy No. 2 cable company
Time Warner Cable Inc, as Netflix urges the FCC to
impose "some enduring form of no-fee interconnect."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Lisa
Richwine in Los Angeles; Esditing by Steve Orlofsky)