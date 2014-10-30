UPDATE 1-Comcast, AT&T seek to reassure on no plans for Internet 'fast lanes'

(Adds AT&T response)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Oct 30 Comcast Corp and
AT&T Inc have no plans to create Internet "fast lanes"
that may hurt consumers' freedom to roam the Web, the leading
U.S. broadband providers told the U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee chairman in recent letters.
Senator Patrick Leahy last week wrote to top Internet
service providers (ISPs), urging them to pledge that they would
not enter any so-called paid prioritization deals, in which
content companies would pay ISPs to ensure smooth and fast
delivery of their traffic.
"We have repeatedly made clear - both to our customers and
more generally to the public - 'Comcast doesn't prioritize
Internet traffic or have paid fast lanes, and we have no plans
to do so,'" Comcast Executive Vice President David Cohen told
Leahy in a letter dated Oct. 24 and viewed by Reuters late on
Wednesday.
AT&T, in its response on Thursday, said it had no plans to
strike deals with third parties to prioritize traffic as it
travels the so-called last mile of the network from the ISP's
facilities to consumers' screens "without the knowledge and
direction of the end user."
The Federal Communications Commission received almost 4
million comments after it proposed new Web traffic, or "net
neutrality" rules that prohibited ISPs from blocking content,
but suggested allowing some "commercially reasonable" paid
prioritization deals.
Verizon Communications Inc on Wednesday published its
own response to Leahy, also asserting no plans for "fast lane"
deals, and calling paid prioritization a "phantasm" and worries
about it "demagoguery, since no major ISP has expressed an
interest in offering 'paid prioritization' and all agree that
the FCC has a valid legal path to prohibit it."
Though FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has said he would not
tolerate anti-competitive or anti-consumer prioritization,
consumer advocates and other critics worry that opening the door
for such arrangements could create "fast lanes" for some content
and so relegate other websites and applications to "slow lanes."
Instead, some critics have urged the FCC to reclassify ISPs
so they are regulated more like public utilities. The broadband
companies object, saying it would hamper investments and
innovation.
In their letters, Comcast, AT&T and Verizon all argued that
the FCC should choose other legal options to prevent harmful
paid prioritization short of reclassification.
"Departing from the longstanding, bipartisan light-touch
approach to the Internet by reclassifying broadband ... would be
risky and unnecessary," Cohen wrote.
AT&T's Tim McKone, executive vice president for federal
relations, wrote that not all prioritization presents a threat
to the openness of the Internet, pointing out examples like
health or alarm monitoring. He also argued that reclassifying
broadband would be a "legally dubious path" that would not
actually prevent paid prioritization.
The FCC is writing new net neutrality rules after a U.S.
appeals court in January struck down their previous version in a
case brought by Verizon.
The 2010 rules allowed "commercially reasonable"
discrimination of traffic, but indicated that the FCC would
disapprove of potential "pay-for-priority" deals.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)