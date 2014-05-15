版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 15日 星期四 23:34 BJT

U.S. FCC votes to propose new 'net neutrality' rules

WASHINGTON May 15 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted 3-2 along party lines to formally propose new "net neutrality" rules that may let Internet service providers charge content companies for faster and more reliable delivery of their traffic to users.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler's two fellow Democrats on the five-member commission concurred with Wheeler for a 3-2 vote to advance his proposal and begin formally collecting public comment, though they expressed misgivings about the plan.

(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Susan Heavey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐