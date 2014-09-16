U.S. FCC chief presses experts on mobile 'net neutrality' rules

| WASHINGTON, Sept 16
Commission chairman Tom Wheeler urged consumer advocates and
wireless industry representatives on Tuesday to address how
wireless carriers might be allowed to "reasonably manage" their
Internet networks.
The issue is at the heart of a debate over whether the FCC
should undo exemptions applied to mobile carriers as it rewrites
Internet traffic regulations, after an appeals court rejected
its 2010 rules in January.
Consumer advocates and wireless industry experts discussed
the question of parity between wireless and wireline networks at
one of several roundtables called by Wheeler to get "from heat
to light" on so-called net neutrality rules.
Public interest groups and web companies, including Google
Inc and Facebook Inc, say the FCC should impose
similar antidiscrimination rules for wireless companies and
wireline ISPs.
Under earlier rules, all ISPs were banned from blocking
users' access to websites, but wireless providers were only
banned from blocking applications that competed with their own
voice or video calling services. Wireline ISPs could not block
or "unreasonably discriminate" against any applications.
Christopher Guttman-McCabe, vice president for regulatory
affairs at wireless association CTIA, stressed that wireless
networks differed by being shared and more dynamic than wireline
ones. He said "a radical change" to mobile net neutrality rules
to create parity threatened the wireless networks with poorer
consumer experiences and less investment in innovation.
"Chris, I can't accept your 'hell will freeze over'
analogy," said Wheeler, who ran the CTIA from 1992 to 2004
before becoming a venture capitalist.
Wheeler urged the panel to instead focus on what "reasonable
network management" should mean, citing a recent comment by
Verizon Communications Inc CEO Lowell McAdam as showing
the largest wireless carrier was already committed to abiding by
net neutrality parity.
Verizon's vice president for federal regulatory affairs,
David Young, said Verizon had no problem delivering the open
Internet connections that its customers expect.
"To the extent that the FCC moves forward with reasonable
rules that recognize the differences between wireline and
wireless, we're likely to be able to satisfy them with the way
that we provide our services," he said.
Wireless and consumer interest representatives agreed that
mobile networks technologically differed from wired networks,
but disagreed on the extent to which wireless ISPs should be
restricted in "reasonable network management."
"We appreciate that there are operational challenges, I just
don't think that's a carte blanche for carriers" to hurt
consumers, said Delara Derakhshani of the Consumers Union.
U.S. consumers, particularly minorities, increasingly rely
on mobile phones for Internet access, prompting Wheeler to
underscore in a recent speech that the agency has "specifically
recognized that there have been significant changes in the
mobile marketplace since 2010."
It is unclear to what extent Wheeler is prepared to regulate
wireless net neutrality.
"Although I continue to keep an open mind, I must say that I
have concerns about a lower, a possible lower standard for
mobile services," FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn said on
Tuesday.
