Sprint says Obama net neutrality plan wouldn't curb investments

WASHINGTON Jan 16 Sprint Corp will keep
investing in its networks even if U.S. regulators adopt stricter
"net neutrality" rules as long as they are applied with a "light
touch," the company said in a letter to the FCC released on
Friday.
Sprint's position appears to contrast with other cable and
phone companies who have staunchly rejected the possibility that
the FCC regulate Internet service providers (ISPs) more strictly
under a section of communications law known as Title II, which
would treat them more like public utilities.
President Barack Obama has endorsed the use of Title II to
ensure the ISPs treat all web traffic fairly and the White House
on Thursday said that approach gave the FCC the needed
authority, without the need for legislation.
At stake is whether and how ISPs should be banned from
blocking or slowing down websites and applications and from
charging content companies for "prioritized" downloads.
"Sprint does not believe that a light touch application of
Title II, including appropriate forbearance, would harm the
continued investment in, and deployment of, mobile broadband
services," Sprint's Chief Technology Officer Stephen Bye wrote
to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler in a letter dated Jan. 15.
"So long as the FCC continues to allow wireless carriers to
manage our networks and differentiate our products, Sprint will
continue to invest in data networks regardless of whether they
are regulated by Title II, Section 706, or some other light
touch regulatory regime."
The debate over what rules should govern the ISPs' network
management practices and which legal standard that should rely
on has raged in the telecom industry and at the Federal
Communications Commission for nearly a year. The law has been in
flux since a federal court threw out its previous version in
January 2014.
Republicans in Congress are trying to drum up support for a
bill that would counter the FCC's upcoming new rules, which
appear likely to rely on the Title II authority as Obama has
urged.
Large ISPs, such as Comcast Corp and Verizon
Communications Inc, say they support an open Internet but
have warned that a stricter regulatory regime could hurt their
investments and innovation.
AT&T Inc has said it will not make new investments in
high-speed Internet connections until the net neutrality rules
are settled. It has also threatened legal action if the FCC
adopts the Title II approach.
