UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC chief seeks tighter regulation of Internet providers

By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Feb 4 The top U.S. communications
regulator on Wednesday proposed to tighten regulations on
Internet service providers by treating them more like public
utilities, an approach endorsed by President Barack Obama.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler, in
an op-ed on Wired.com, said he sought the "strongest open
Internet protections ever proposed by the FCC" that would apply,
for the first time, to both wireless and wired Internet services
providers.
The proposed rules to preserve net neutrality, the principle
that all web traffic should be treated equally, would ban
Internet providers from blocking or slowing down websites or
charging companies for swifter delivery of their content in
deals known as paid prioritization.
But Wheeler also sought to address some Internet service
providers' concerns, proposing no price regulations, tariffs or
requirements to give competitors access to their networks.
That and the largely expected nature of the proposal
prompted investors to bid up cable and telecom stocks, including
Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T
Inc and Time Warner Cable.
Wheeler's latest proposal would reclassify Internet service
providers as more heavily regulated "telecommunications
services" under Title II of the communications law, instead of
the current, more lightly regulated "information services."
Wheeler on Thursday will share his latest plan with other
FCC commissioners. The five-member FCC will vote whether to
enact new rules on Feb. 26.
Such a change would represent a victory to smaller web
companies and net neutrality activists who have argued that lack
of such regulation would give unfair advantage to larger
websites that can afford to pay for faster content delivery.
That push has fueled widespread backlash from Internet
providers, which argue that while they support net neutrality,
such regulatory reclassification would impede investments and
innovation.
The broadband industry is expected to fight the rules in
court, and Republicans in Congress are working on legislation to
set net neutrality rules while restricting the FCC's authority.
Without Democrats' support, any such legislation is expected to
face Obama's veto.
Under the proposed rules, the FCC for the first time would
fully apply anti-blocking and anti-discrimination rules to
mobile carriers alongside wired ISPs, such as cable companies.
The FCC authority would also expand to previously
unregulated deals that content companies, such as Netflix Inc
, strike with Internet services providers on the
back-end of the network, known as interconnection agreements.
The FCC would review them on a case-by-case
basis.
The FCC has been working on new net neutrality rules since a
previous version was struck down in court in January 2014 in a
case brought by Verizon.
Wheeler initially proposed to allow "commercially
reasonable" paid prioritization deals, which upset net
neutrality advocates and helped draw more than 4 million
comments from the public. Obama later sided with critics,
calling in November for the "strongest possible" net neutrality
rules.
"We're certainly encouraged to see that the FCC is heading
in the same direction of safeguarding net neutrality with the
strongest possible protections," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest said in a press briefing on Wednesday.
The debate over net neutrality has also put a sharp focus on
the pending $45 billion merger of two of the largest cable
companies, Comcast and Time Warner Cable. It is
currently being reviewed by the FCC and Department of Justice.
FCC officials on Wednesday said net neutrality rules "had
nothing to do with any proposed transactions." But UBS analysts
said in a note that they would give the FCC "more than enough
authority to police any negative consequences" of the merger and
so lowered the regulatory review hurdle.
