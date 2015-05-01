U.S. telecom groups, AT&T seek to block new Internet rules

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 1 U.S. telecom industry groups,
alongside AT&T Inc and smaller companies, on Friday called
for regulators to immediately block parts of new stricter rules
for Internet service providers, citing steep costs and threats
to investment.
In a filing with the Federal Communications Commission,
USTelecom Association, CTIA-The Wireless Association and
CenturyLink Inc sought to block the agency's move to
reclassify broadband Internet as a more heavily regulated
telecommunications service and a new broad general conduct
standard.
The groups and companies, which are challenging the rules in
court, did not ask to pause implementation of the brightline
rules that ban companies from blocking or slowing down web
traffic or striking deals with content companies for smoother
downloads.
The filing cites several testimonials of executives at
regional and local Internet providers that the rules, slated to
go into effect in June, will create costly compliance burdens
and limit resources for improvements to broadband networks or
new products.
