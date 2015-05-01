UPDATE 2-AT&T, U.S. telecom groups seek to block new Internet rules

(Adds cable industry filing, AT&T executive comments)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON May 1 AT&T Inc, CenturyLink
Inc and U.S. telecom and cable industry groups called
for regulators to block parts of new rules for Internet service
providers on Friday, citing "crushing" compliance costs and
threats to investment.
In filings with the Federal Communications Commission, the
industry did not ask for a suspension of the principal "net
neutrality" rules that ban Internet providers from blocking and
slowing down web traffic or from striking deals with content
companies for smoother downloads.
Instead, the groups and companies sought to block the
agency's move to reclassify broadband Internet as a more heavily
regulated telecommunications service, and a new broad general
conduct standard that prohibits Internet providers from
"unreasonably interfering" with consumers' access to the web.
While the requests are expected to be rejected by the FCC,
they pave the way for the industry to ask courts to pause the
implementation of the rules while they are being litigated. The
new regulations go into effect on June 12.
After a year of intense debate over how to best regulate
Internet service providers, the FCC now faces several industry
lawsuits over the proposed rules in different courts. It is not
clear yet which court will ultimately get to hear the arguments.
The FCC on Thursday asked to transfer the pending cases to
the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit,
which has twice rejected its previous versions of net neutrality
rules but last year confirmed its authority to set Internet
regulations.
Cable and wireless companies earlier argued they didn't
oppose the principles of net neutrality, such as no blocking of
any traffic, but rejected the tighter regulatory regime.
Friday's filings offer the most specific details yet of the
arguments they are expected to make in court.
The documents cited testimonials of executives at regional
and local Internet providers that the rules will create costly
compliance burdens and limit resources for improvements to
broadband networks or new products.
The filings said that the complexity of the rules would be
"crushing" for small broadband providers with limited human and
financial resources, pointing to the risk of immediate lawsuits
and additional burdens from new privacy protection demands.
AT&T executives said that it would cost the company about
$400 million in lost revenue to end current marketing practices
in order to set up new procedures for compliance with the
tighter, though yet unspecified, privacy protection requirements
for broadband providers.
The filings came from the USTelecom Association, CTIA-The
Wireless Association, National Cable and Telecommunications
Association, the American Cable Association, AT&T, CenturyLink
and the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Soyoung
Kim and Bernard Orr)