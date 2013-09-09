UPDATE 2-Verizon and U.S. regulators clash on internet rules

By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. judges hearing a
potential landmark case on U.S. regulation of internet traffic
on Monday focused on whether certain charges levied on websites
by internet service providers would be illegal moves to block
the sites.
The case revolves around a 2011 rule on so-called net
neutrality. The rule requires internet providers treat all
traffic equally and give consumers equal access to lawful
content, even content that directly competes with the providers'
services.
Verizon Communications Inc, the biggest U.S. wireless
provider, has challenged the Federal Telecommunications
Commission (FCC) rule.
Verizon says clauses in the rule against blocking lawful
content and giving all internet traffic equal treatment violate
the company's right to free speech and strip control of what its
networks transmit and how.
The decision on the case by the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the District of Colombia will have major implications on the
debate over how much regulatory power the FCC should have over
the Internet.
"It is just not credible that Congress would have authorized
these kinds of rules. We think that they (FCC) lack statutory
authority," attorney Helgi Walker, who argued for Verizon, told
a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit.
The panel on Monday seemed sympathetic to the idea the FCC
had the authority to regulate some elements of how internet
service providers give access to content.
Two of the judges, however, seemed opposed to the part of
the rule that calls for all traffic to receive equal treatment,
said Harold Feld of the non-profit group Public Knowledge, who
attended the hearing.
"The court wanted to see this as Verizon's right to cut a
deal with big companies like Google. The whole reason that
people adopt broadband is because there's all that (other) stuff
out there," said Feld.
The outcome of the case may determine whether internet
service providers can restrict some content by, for instance,
blocking or slowing down access to particular sites or charging
websites to deliver their content faster.
Judge Laurence Silberman repeatedly asked during the
two-hour hearing if companies that provide internet service to
consumers could charge websites for access to those consumers.
Silberman questioned whether it was blocking for a service
provider to refuse to carry a website if the website refused to
pay the provider.
"How else can you enforce this payment?" he asked.
Judge David Tatel said he reads an aspect of the rules as
saying that you can't charge websites to merely exist online,
but you can charge them for higher speed access.
FCC General Counsel Sean Lev told the court: "No one is
being told that they cannot charge."
Silberman raised Verizon's argument that it had a First
Amendment right to decide what websites its users had access to,
using as an example access to a site with instructions on making
chemical weapons.
Tatel, in what could indicate a potential ruling, asked
Verizon attorney Helgi Walker if the company could charge
websites for higher speed or other priority access if the court
struck down the rule's so-called anti-discimination clause
calling for equal treatment of all traffic.
Walker did not answer the question. She suggested, however,
that if the court left the blocking clause standing but knocked
down the anti-discimination clause, Verizon would be happy with
the result.
"If all that was left standing is a no blocking (inaudible),
then I don't think we'd be here today," Walker said.
Tatel authored the 2010 court opinion that struck down the
FCC's earlier attempt to pursue a net neutrality case against
Comcast Corp. The court said the agency lacked the
authority to stop Comcast from blocking bandwidth-hogging
applications.
The court did not indicate when it would issue a ruling in
the Verizon challenge.
Verizon did not immediately respond to requests for comment
after the hearing.
MetroPCS, another wireless provider that stood alongside
Verizon in the case, dropped its lawsuit earlier this year after
being acquired by Deutsche Telecom AG's T-Mobile USA.
The FCC's position in the Verizon case received a boost from
the Supreme Court in May, when in a separate case it ruled in
favor of giving regulatory agencies deference in interpreting
the extent of their own regulatory authority.
The case is Verizon v. FCC, U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 11-1355 (and consolidated
cases).