UPDATE 2-U.S regulator sued by broadband companies over net neutrality rules

(Adds Alamo Broadband challenge, FCC comment, details of rules
and timing)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. broadband providers on
Monday filed lawsuits against the Federal Communications
Commission's recently approved net neutrality rules, launching
what is a expected to be a series of legal challenges.
Broadband industry trade group USTelecom filed a lawsuit
against the FCC in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia, which has in the past twice rejected the FCC's net
neutrality regulations.
The group argues the new rules are "arbitrary, capricious,
and an abuse of discretion" and violate various laws,
regulations and rulemaking procedures.
Texas-based Internet provider Alamo Broadband Inc challenged
the FCC's new rules in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth
Circuit in New Orleans, making a similar argument.
The rules, approved in February and posted online on March
12, treat both wireless and wireline Internet service providers
as more heavily regulated "telecommunications services," more
like traditional telephone companies.
Broadband providers are banned under the rules from blocking
or slowing any traffic and from striking deals with content
companies for smoother delivery of traffic to consumers.
USTelecom President Walter McCormick said in a statement
that the group's members supported enactment of "open Internet"
principles into law but not using the new regulatory regime that
the FCC chose.
"We do not believe the Federal Communications Commission's
move to utility-style regulation ... is legally sustainable," he
said.
Industry sources have previously told Reuters that USTelecom
and two other trade groups, CTIA-The Wireless Association and
the National Cable and Telecommunications Association, were
expected to lead the expected legal challenges.
Verizon Communications Inc, which won the 2010
lawsuit against the FCC, is likely to hold back from filing an
individual lawsuit this time around, an industry source familiar
with Verizon's plan has told Reuters.
FCC officials have said they were prepared for lawsuits and
the new rules were on much firmer legal ground than previous
iterations. The FCC said Monday's petitions were "premature and
subject to dismissal."
The FCC's rules have yet to be published in the Federal
Register and formally go into effect, though USTelecom in its
lawsuit says it filed the challenge on Monday in case the rules
are construed to be final on the date of issue.
The case is U.S. Telecom Association v. FCC and United
States of America, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit, No. 15-1063.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Peter Cooney, Sandra
Maler and Cynthia Osterman)