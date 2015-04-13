UPDATE 2-U.S. broadband trade group challenges FCC net neutrality

(Adds details from source familiar with NCTA's plans and FCC
comment)
By Malathi Nayak
April 13 USTelecom, a U.S. trade group
representing broadband providers, said on Monday it filed a
petition challenging the Federal Communications Commission's
recently approved net neutrality order after the rules were
officially published.
The rules take effect 60 days after their publication in the
Federal Register on Monday, a step expected to set off a series
of lawsuits.
USTelecom said in its filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the District of Columbia that its petition "supplements" a
lawsuit it had filed there on March 23. The group had said in
its previous lawsuit that it filed the challenge in case the
rules are construed to be final on the date they were issued in
March.
The first 10 days after rules are recorded are a window for
parties to file legal challenges that will be consolidated and
heard by a federal court determined by a lottery. The National
Cable and Telecommunications Association is likely to file a
lawsuit within that time frame, said a source familiar with the
trade group's plans.
The FCC's new rules prevent broadband providers from
blocking or slowing any Internet traffic and from striking deals
with content companies for smoother delivery to consumers.
Approved in February and posted online on March 12, the
rules treat Internet service providers as more heavily regulated
"telecommunications services," more like traditional telephone
companies.
"We are confident the FCC's new Open Internet rules will be
upheld by the courts, ensuring enforceable protections for
consumers and innovators online," the FCC said in a statement.
USTelecom, whose members include companies such as
CenturyLink Inc and AT&T Inc, said the new rules
were "arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion" and
violate various laws, regulations and procedures.
"Reclassifying broadband Internet access as a public utility
reverses decades of established legal precedent at the FCC and
upheld by the Supreme Court," USTelecom President Walter
McCormick said in a statement.
In March, Texas-based Internet provider Alamo Broadband Inc
similarly challenged the FCC's rules in the 5th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in New Orleans.
Industry sources have said USTelecom, the NCTA and the
CTIA-The Wireless Association trade group were likely to lead
legal challenges.
The latest case is U.S. Telecom Association v. FCC and
United States of America, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit, No. 15-1063.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)