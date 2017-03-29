RPT-UPDATE 1-Vote to repeal U.S. broadband privacy rules sparks interest in VPNs

(Repeats with no change in text)
By Stephen Nellis and David Ingram
March 28 The vote by the U.S. Congress to repeal
rules that limit how internet service providers can use customer
data has generated renewed interest in an old internet
technology: virtual private networks, or VPNs.
VPNs cloak a customer's web-surfing history by making an
encrypted connection to a private server, which then searches
the Web on the customer's behalf without revealing the
destination addresses. VPNs are often used to connect to a
secure business network, or in countries such as China and
Turkey to bypass government restrictions on Web surfing.
Privacy-conscious techies are now talking of using VPNs as a
matter of course to guard against broadband providers collecting
data about which internet sites and services they are using.
"Time to start using a VPN at home," Vijaya Gadde, general
counsel of Twitter Inc, said in a tweet on Tuesday that
was retweeted by Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey.
Gadde was not immediately available for comment. Twitter
said she was commenting in her personal capacity and not on
behalf of the company.
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives voted
215-205 on Tuesday to repeal rules adopted last year by the
Federal Communications Commission under then-President Barack
Obama to require broadband providers to obtain consumer consent
before using their data for advertising or marketing.
The U.S. Senate, also controlled by Republicans, voted 50-48
last week to reverse the rules. The White House said President
Donald Trump supported the repeal measure.
Supporters of the repeal said the FCC unfairly required
internet service providers like AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp
and Verizon Communications Inc to do more to
protect customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet Inc's
Google or Facebook Inc.
Critics said the repeal would weaken consumers' privacy
protections.
VPN ADVANTAGES, DRAWBACKS
Protected data includes a customer's web-browsing history,
which in turn can be used to discover other types of
information, including health and financial data.
Some smaller broadband providers are now seizing on privacy
as a competitive advantage. Sonic, a California-based broadband
provider, offers a free VPN service to its customers so they can
connect to its network when they are not home. That ensures that
when Sonic users log on to wi-fi at a coffee shop or hotel, for
example, their data is not collected by that establishment's
broadband provider.
"We see VPN as being important for our customers when
they're not on our network. They can take it with them on the
road," CEO Dane Jasper said.
In many areas of the country, there is no option to choose
an independent broadband provider and consumers will have to pay
for a VPN service to shield their browsing habits.
Private Internet Access, a VPN provider, took a visible
stand against the repeal measure when it bought a full-page ad
in the New York Times on Sunday. But the company, which boasts
about a million subscribers, potentially stands to benefit from
the legislation, acknowledged marketing director Caleb Chen.
VPNs have drawbacks. They funnel all user traffic through
one point, so they are an attractive target for hackers and
spies. The biggest obstacle to their routine use as a privacy
safeguard is that they can be too much of a hassle to set up for
many customers. They also cost money.
"The further along toward being a computer scientist you
have to be to use a VPN, the smaller a portion of the population
we're talking about that can use it," said Ernesto Falcon, a
legislative counsel for the Electronic Frontier Foundation,
which opposed the bill.
