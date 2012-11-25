Professor finds profiling in ads for personal data website

By Adam Tanner
LAS VEGAS Nov 25 Dr. Latisha Smith, an expert
in decompression sicknesses afflicting deep sea divers, has
cleared criminal background checks throughout her medical
career. Yet someone searching the Web for the Washington State
physician might well come across an Internet ad suggesting she
may have an arrest record.
"Latisha Smith, arrested?" reads one such advertisement.
Another says: "Latisha Smith Truth... Check Latisha Smith's
Arrests."
Instantcheckmate.com, which labels itself the "Internet's
leading authority on background checks," placed both ads. A
statistical analysis of the company's advertising has found it
has disproportionately used ad copy including the word
"arrested" for black-identifying names, even when a person has
no arrest record.
Latanya Sweeney is a Harvard University professor of
government with a doctorate in computer science. After learning
that her own name had popped up in an "arrested?" ad when a
colleague was searching for one of her academic publications,
she ran more than 120,000 searches for names primarily given to
either black or white children, testing ads delivered for 2,400
real names 50 times each. (The author of this story is a Harvard
University fellow collaborating with Professor Sweeney on a book
about the business of personal data.)
Ebony Jefferson, for example, often turns up an
instantcheckmate.com ad reading: "Ebony Jefferson, arrested?"
but an ad triggered by a search for Emily Jefferson would read:
"We found Emily Jefferson." Searches for randomly chosen
black-identifying names such as Deshawn Williams, Latisha Smith
or Latanya Smith often produced the "arrested?" headline or ad
text with the word "arrest," whereas other less ethnic-sounding
first names matched with the same surnames typically did not.
"As an African-American, I'm used to profiling like that,"
said Dr. Smith. "I think it's horrendous that they get away with
it."
Instantcheckmate.com declined to comment. The company's
founder and managing partner, Kristian Kibak, did not respond to
repeated emails and phone calls over a period of several months,
and other employees referred calls to management. Company
officials also declined to comment when visited twice at their
call center in Las Vegas. Former employees said they had signed
nondisclosure agreements that barred them from speaking openly
about Instant Checkmate.
Instantcheckmate.com is one of many data brokers that use
and sell data for a variety of purposes. The field is attracting
growing attention, both from government and consumers concerned
about possible abuse. Rapid advances in technology have opened
up all sorts of opportunities for commercialization of data.
Anyone can set up shop and sell arrest records as long as
they stay clear of U.S. legal limitations such as using the
information to determine creditworthiness, insurance or job
suitability.
Companies that compete with instantcheckmate.com include
intelius.com and mylife.com. An examination of Internet
advertising starting last March as well as Sweeney's study did
not find any rival companies advertising background searches on
individual names along racial lines.
WHO CAN BE TRUSTED?
In its own marketing, Instantcheckmate.com sums up its
mission like this: "Parents will no longer need to wonder about
whether their neighbors, friends, home day care providers, a
former spouse's new love interest or preschool providers can be
trusted to care for their children responsibly."
According to preliminary findings of Professor Sweeney's
research, searches of names assigned primarily to black babies,
such as Tyrone, Darnell, Ebony and Latisha, generated "arrest"
in the instantcheckmate.com ad copy between 75 percent and 96
percent of the time. Names assigned at birth primarily to
whites, such as Geoffrey, Brett, Kristen and Anne, led to more
neutral copy, with the word "arrest" appearing between zero and
9 percent of the time.
A few names fell outside of these patterns: Brad, a name
predominantly given to white babies, produced an ad with the
word "arrest" 62 percent to 65 percent of the time. Sweeney
found that ads appear regardless of whether the name has an
arrest record attached to it.
Blacks make up about 13 percent of the U.S. population but
account for 28 percent of the arrests listed on the FBI's most
recent annual crime statistics.
Internet advertising based on millions of name pairs has
only existed in recent years, so targeting ads along racial
lines raises new legal questions. Experts say the Federal Trade
Commission, which this year assessed an $800,000 penalty against
personal data site Spokeo.com for different reasons (related to
the use of data for job-vetting purposes), would be the
institution best placed to review Instant Checkmate's practices.
The FTC enforces regulations against unfair or deceptive
business practices. A deceptive claim that would be more likely
to get people to purchase a product than they would otherwise
would be a typical reason the FTC might act against a company,
said one FTC official who did not want to be identified. For
example, authorities could take action against a firm that makes
misleading claims suggesting a product such as records exist
when they do not.
"It's disturbing," Julie Brill, an FTC commissioner, said of
Instant Checkmate's advertising. "I don't know if it's illegal
... It's something that we'd need to study to see if any
enforcement action is needed."
Instant Checkmate's Kibak, who is in his late 20s, works out
of a San Diego office near the Pacific Ocean. The son of a
California biology professor, he did not respond to repeated
phone calls and emails seeking comment about his business.
"We would consider the answers to most of your questions
trade secrets and therefore would not be comfortable disclosing
that information," Joey Rocco, Kibak's partner according to the
firm's Nevada state registration, said in an email.
Instant Checkmate LLC maintains its official corporate
headquarters at an address in an industrial zone across the
highway from the Las Vegas strip. At the back of a long parking
lot, the company shares a warehouse building with an auto repair
shop. At one end, a large roll-up garage-style door opens to the
company's call center. Workers face a gray cinder-block wall,
their backs to the entrance. Staff declined to answer questions.
DATA FIRMS PROLIFERATE
Professor Sweeney's analysis found that some
instantcheckmate.com ads hint at arrest records when the firm's
database has no record of any arrest for that name, as is the
case with her own name. In other cases, such as that of Latisha
Smith, the company does have arrest records for some people by
that name, although not for the doctor of hypobaric medicine in
Washington State.
Laura Beatty, an Internet Marketing Inc expert in helping
companies achieve prominent placement in Web searches, said
instantcheckmate.com appeared to choose its ads based on
combinations of thousands of different first and last names and
then segment them based on the first names.
"There does look like there is some definite profiling going
on here," she said. "In the searches that I looked at, it seemed
like the more Midwestern- and WASP-sounding the name was, the
less likely it was to have either any advertisement at all or to
have something that was more geared around the arrest or
criminal background."
Internet firms selling criminal records and personal data to
the public have proliferated in recent years, as low-cost
computing enables even modest operations to maintain large
databases on millions of Americans. Such sites sell access to
users for a one-time fee - $29.95 in the case of
instantcheckmate.com - or via monthly subscription plans.
Instant Checkmate, first registered in Nevada in 2010, said
in a recent press release posted online that the firm had
attracted more than 570,000 customers since its start and
counted more than 200,000 subscribers.
According to alexa.com, an Amazon.Com Inc site
analyzing website traffic, instantcheckmate.com has ranged
roughly between the 500th and 600th most visited U.S. site in
recent weeks, making it an increasingly major player in this
area.
The company is able to target its ads on an individual name
basis through a program called Google AdWords.
Instantcheckmate.com and others companies like it use Google
AdWords to bid to place small text advertisements alongside
search results on major websites triggered by the names in their
data base. Such ads typically cost a company far less than a
dollar, sometimes just a few pennies, each time they're clicked.
Google says it does not control what names appear in
AdWords. "Advertisers select all of their keywords, and ads are
triggered when someone searches for that name. We don't have any
role in the advertiser's selection of unique proper names," said
a Google spokesman.
Some in Congress have raised concerns about developments in
the use of personal data. In October, Senator John Rockefeller
IV, a Democrat from West Virginia and chairman of the Senate
Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, opened a
probe into leading data brokers. "Collecting, storing and
selling information about Americans raises all types of
questions that require careful scrutiny," he said.