US FCC's Internet rules clear a review hurdle

* Long-delay Open Internet rules clear OMB
* Federal Register publication expected in coming weeks
* Publication will allow rules to be challenged in court
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Controversial new Internet
rules adopted late last year by the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission will soon be published officially, a step expected
to trigger legal challenges.
The White House's Office of Management and Budget signed
off on the rules on Friday, according to a notice on the OMB's
website, clearing way for publication in the Federal Register,
a process which generally takes one to three weeks.
The rules, which try to balance fair treatment of competing
content with the need for internet providers to manage their
networks, will go into effect 60 days after publication.
Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and MetroPCS
Communications Inc PCS.N had accused the FCC of overstepping
its authority in a challenge shortly after the FCC's 3-2 vote.
But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit in April said the challenges were premature, coming
prior to publication in the Federal Register.
The same court ruled last year that the FCC lacked the
authority to stop Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) from blocking
bandwidth-hogging applications on its broadband network. A
decision leading to the FCC's latest rules.
Criticized by opponents as a legally shaky government
intrusion into regulating the Internet, the new rules would
prevent network operators from blocking lawful content but
still let them ration access to their networks.
The debate surrounding the Internet rules has highlighted a
huge divide between those who say the Internet should flourish
without regulation and those who say the power of high-speed
Internet providers to discriminate against competitors needs to
be restrained.
The delay between the FCC's vote and official publication
has been unusually
long.
Some industry sources and former regulators have accused
the FCC of intentional foot-dragging to stall court
challenges.
But the FCC has attributed the delay to data collection
requirements that were subject to the Paperwork Reduction Act
review process.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)