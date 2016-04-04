UPDATE 2-U.S. unveiling new comparison Internet service labels

(Adds industry reaction, number of users)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 4 The Obama administration on
Monday unveiled new labels for broadband and mobile Internet
service, aimed at helping the nation's web users make price and
service comparisons.
The labels from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission
are similar to federally required nutrition labels on nearly all
U.S. foods or information on credit card billing statements and
will include disclosures of all fees and add-on charges and
service speed and reliability. The new labels are recommended
but not legally required, though firms that use them will not
face government investigations into transparency rules.
The FCC said there are 97.8 million American households and
business subscribers to fixed broadband service and 223 million
U.S. mobile phones with internet access, according to the most
recent data.
More than 85 percent of all Americans use the Internet and
typically spend $60 or $70 a month on service, the FCC said, and
the new labels could be a big factor in which service consumers
choose to buy.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau Director Richard Cordray unveiled the new labels at a
press conference in Washington - and were supported by a
committee of industry and consumer groups. Wheeler said the key
to robust competition was better information for consumers.
"This is industry and advocates coming together
unanimously," Wheeler said. "Customers deserve to know the price
they will actually pay for a service and to be fully aware of
other components such as data limits and performance factors
before they sign up for service."
Cordray said "consumers deserve to know before they owe,
with clear, upfront information about the prices, risks and
terms of the deal."
Scott Bergmann, vice president of regulatory affairs at
wireless trade association CTIA, said carriers "already provide
disclosure and transparency as part of the consumer code for
wireless service. The competitive nature of the wireless
broadband market does more for consumers than regulation can
hope to achieve."
The label is part of the 2015 FCC net neutrality order that
requires new disclosures by Internet providers. A federal
appeals court heard a separate challenge to the net neutrality
order in December, but hasn't yet ruled.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Alan Crosby)