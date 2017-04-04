UPDATE 1-Trump signs repeal of U.S. broadband privacy rules

(Adds details, reaction from group)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. President Donald Trump
on Monday signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules,
the White House said, a victory for internet service providers
and a blow to privacy advocates.
Republicans in Congress last week narrowly passed the repeal
of the privacy rules with no Democratic support and over the
strong objections of privacy advocates.
The signing, disclosed in White House statement late on
Monday, follows strong criticism of the bill, which is a win for
AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon
Communications Inc.
The bill repeals regulations adopted in October by the
Federal Communications Commission under the Obama administration
requiring internet service providers to do more to protect
customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet Inc's Google
or Facebook Inc.
The rules had not yet taken effect but would have required
internet providers to obtain consumer consent before using
precise geolocation, financial information, health information,
children's information and web browsing history for advertising
and marketing.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai praised the repeal in a statement late
on Monday for having “appropriately invalidated one part of the
Obama-era plan for regulating the internet." Those flawed
privacy rules, which never went into effect, were designed to
benefit one group of favored companies, not online consumers."
Pai said the FCC would work with the Federal Trade
Commission, which oversees websites, to restore the "FTC’s
authority to police internet service providers’ privacy
practices."
Republican FCC commissioners have said the Obama rules would
unfairly give websites the ability to harvest more data than
internet service providers.
The action is the latest in a string of reversals of Obama
administration rules. On Monday, the FCC reversed a requirement
that Charter Communications Inc extend broadband service to 1
million homes that already have a high-speed provider.
On Friday, Comcast, Verizon AT&T Inc said they would
voluntarily not sell customers’ individual internet browsing
information.
Verizon does not sell personal web browsing histories and
has no plans to do so but the company said it has two
advertising programs that use "de-identified" customer browsing
data, including one that uses "aggregate insights that might be
useful for advertisers and other businesses."
The American Civil Liberties Union said last month Congress
should have opposed "industry pressure to put profits over
privacy" and added "most Americans believe that their sensitive
internet information should be closely guarded."
Trade group USTelecom Chief Executive Jonathan Spalter in
a statement praised Trump for "stopping rules that would have
created a confusing and conflicting consumer privacy framework."
Last week, 46 Senate Democrats urged Trump not to sign the
bill, arguing most Americans "believe that their private
information should be just that."
Republicans later this year are expected to move to overturn
net neutrality provisions that in 2015 reclassified broadband
providers and treated them like a public utility - a move that
is expected to spark an even bigger fight.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Trott)