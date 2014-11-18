U.S. Senator Durbin opposes Treasury nominee over tax inversions -aide

BRIEF-CenturyLink says on April 27 unit sold $575 mln of its 6.75% notes due 2057
* On April 27, co's unit Qwest Corp sold $575 million aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 6.75% notes due 2057 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Nov 18 U.S Senator Dick Durbin opposes President Barack Obama's choice for a top U.S. Treasury Department post because of the nominee's work for an investment bank involved in tax inversion deals, a Durbin aide said on Tuesday.
Obama chose Antonio Weiss, who is global head of investment banking at Lazard, to be the Treasury's under secretary for domestic finance. Lazard has advised on recent inversion deals, which involve U.S. companies reincorporating abroad to cut their tax bills. Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, has been an outspoken critic of such deals. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* On April 27, co's unit Qwest Corp sold $575 million aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 6.75% notes due 2057 - SEC filing
CALGARY, Alberta, May 5 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc reported a first-quarter profit on Friday that slightly beat analyst forecasts, but said it would wait before deciding whether to reinstate its dividend given the instability in the oil market.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.