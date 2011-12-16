4 reasons active fund managers are having a woeful year

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 16 If your investments are being
steered by active fund managers, here's a little tip: When you
open that statement, you might want to shield your eyes.
That's because fund managers who pick and choose their
stocks, rather than passively follow an index, are having a
year to forget. Only 27 percent of large-cap managers are
beating their benchmarks year-to-date, according to new
research from Bank of America Merril Lynch . Growth
managers, in particular, aren't earning their paychecks, with
only 12 percent outperforming their indices.
Indeed, if anything, active managers seem to be getting
worse. Last year, Standard & Poor's SPIVA scorecard - which
measures active funds against their benchmarks - revealed that
34.3 percent of large-cap managers beat the S&P 500 for 2010.
Which begs the question: What's going on? "It's a very
tough environment for active managers right now," says Srikant
Dash, managing director of S&P Indices who founded the SPIVA
scorecard almost a decade ago. "There seems to be limited
opportunity to find winners."
Active-versus-passive investing used to be a lively debate
for market wonks. On one side of the argument, index proponents
like Vanguard Group founder Jack Bogle say pairing low fees
with market-mirroring returns is the most reliable way to build
your portfolio. On the other side, there are star managers like
Legg Mason's Bill Miller, who famously beat the S&P 500 with
his picks for 15 years in a row. Recently, though, the contest
has turned into a bit of a rout - and even Bill Miller is
exiting his flagship fund (but remaining chairman), after
trailing the index for four of the last five years.
Some reasons for the mismatch are evergreen, like the
higher fees that actively-managed funds must overcome. Active
large-cap funds currently have an average expense ratio of 1.28
percent, versus 0.68 percent for similar index funds, according
to the Chicago-based fund research firm Morningstar.
But the last couple of years have been particularly rough
sledding for active managers, and it seems everyone has a
different theory as to why. Some of the most oft-cited
culprits:
HIGH CORRELATION
Historically, when a particular sector is tanking, money
managers are able to sidestep the carnage by migrating
elsewhere. But when there are no safe havens anymore, where do
you go? "Because of the extreme volatility in the market right
now, correlation is as high as it's ever been," says David
Bickerton, a portfolio manager with Ohio-based MDH Investment
Management. "When fears of a European sovereign default sell
the market off, it sells off powerfully - and takes every
sector and stock with it."
STYLE CHEATING
As the U.S. economy languished after the financial
meltdown, some managers of domestic-equity funds began nibbling
at international stocks for a little performance boost. But as
Europe began to blow up, they started to wish they hadn't.
"This year that worked against them, as global stocks
underperformed," says Lawrence Glazer, managing partner with
Boston wealth manager Mayflower Advisors.
BETTING WRONG ON DIVIDEND
High-yielding stocks did pretty well in November, generally
leading the market, according to Savita Subramanian, head of US
equities for Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Too bad active
managers weren't on board. "Sectors with the highest dividend
yield are most underweight by active managers," she wrote in a
recent performance report.
CASH DRAG
At any given time, most equity fund managers hold some cash
to keep their powder dry for future purchases. But with
interest rates so low, that cash is basically earning nothing
and can be a lead weight during market rallies, says Geoff
Friesen, an associate finance professor at the University of
Nebraska-Lincoln. "If the S&P earns 6.8 percent but a fund has
10 percent of its assets in cash and the other 90 percent in
the S&P, the fund will earn 6.12 percent, substantially lagging
the benchmark," he says, "So even if the stock component of a
fund exactly matches the S&P 500, the cash component drags down
returns during positive-return periods."
While active managers are fielding the weaker team right
now, keep in mind that not all sectors act alike, notes S&P's
Dash. An active and seasoned captain can be an advantage in
trickier waters like international small-cap equities and
emerging-market bonds, where managers tend to beat their
benchmarks.
Nor are all fund families alike. While past returns are no
guarantee for the future, some firms boast a menu of active
funds that have performed impressively in recent years - like
Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price , which was ranked among
the best fund families in the country by Barron's and
fund-research firm Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. "In a
world where everyone's focused on the next data point, we're
focused on what companies are going to look like three years
from now," says John Linehan, head of U.S. equity for T. Rowe
Price. "That long-term approach is fundamental to our success,
because there's less noise and more visibility."
On the average, though, realize that expecting your active
fund manager to beat the market over the long-term - especially
during an era of economic Black Swans - is a risky bet. "If you
want to go active in your quest to beat the market, there's
nothing necessarily wrong with that," says Dash. "Just be aware
of the risk: That the majority of active managers fail to
outperform their benchmarks. It's remarkably consistent."
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.