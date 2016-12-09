Investors in delisted oil ETNs sell, but at a price

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 9 Investors are paying a price for
not finding buyers for popular exchange-traded notes (ETN), used
to bet on oil prices, that delisted from U.S. exchanges this
week.
Credit Suisse's VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil
ETN (UWTI) became the largest product of its kind
delisted from U.S. exchanges after trading Thursday.
VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN also
delisted.
The notes promise to magnify or deliver the opposite of oil
price gains, allowing investors to book huge profits when oil
prices rise or fall but also creating the potential for massive
losses. Despite their complexity, the notes are widely used by
individual retail investors.
But Credit Suisse delisted the notes without offering a new
redemption option for investors who retained them, raising the
prospect that investors who did not sell the notes could be
stuck in the products, which do not officially expire until
2032, Reuters reported this week.
"It's ultimately buyer beware," said ETF.com Chief Executive
Officer Dave Nadig, who sold 10 UWTI notes Friday. "Investors
end up in this weird information gap."
Now, the products, which have an outstanding value of $745
million, live on in a netherworld of over-the-counter trading.
Some investors appear to be paying a steep price to exit,
with some UWTI notes selling for more than 10 percent of a
discount to the note's estimated intraday value,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Three million notes
changed hands Friday.
Unless Credit Suisse offers a new redemption option,
investors need at least 25,000 ETNs to get their cash back from
the issuer.
The speculators buying the notes are taking a risk that they
will not get enough shares to redeem, but the trades show they
could turn a profit if the trade works out, Nadig said.
Credit Suisse declined to comment. VelocityShares, a Janus
Capital Group Inc unit that provides services for the
notes, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Credit Suisse said in a Nov. 16 statement it would delist
the ETN to better align its products with "its broader strategic
growth plans."
VelocityShares said late Thursday it was launching two new
ETNs - backed by Citigroup - as an alternative to the
existing product.
Investors hold $22 billion of U.S. ETNs which constitute a
pledge by an issuer. Payouts are based on the performance of the
underlying asset, but the notes do not "hold" those assets,
unlike ETFs to which they are often compared.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Grant McCool)