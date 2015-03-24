版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 24日 星期二 23:19 BJT

Obama administration economist sees good reason for high stock prices

WASHINGTON, March 24 A top Obama administration economist on Tuesday said high U.S. stock prices appeared reasonable because there were so many competitive and innovative U.S. firms.

"The microeconomics of the equity market, I think, are very compelling," Nathan Sheets, the Treasury Department's undersecretary for international affairs, said at a conference on foreign investment in the United States. "There are a lot of strong, competitive, innovative U.S. firms. And we see this in the macro data in terms of their competitiveness and profitability, and I think it is also reflecting itself in equity valuations." (Reporting by Jason Lange)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐