Obama administration economist sees good reason for high stock prices

WASHINGTON, March 24 A top Obama administration
economist on Tuesday said high U.S. stock prices appeared
reasonable because there were so many competitive and innovative
U.S. firms.
"The microeconomics of the equity market, I think, are very
compelling," Nathan Sheets, the Treasury Department's
undersecretary for international affairs, said at a conference
on foreign investment in the United States. "There are a lot of
strong, competitive, innovative U.S. firms. And we see this in
the macro data in terms of their competitiveness and
profitability, and I think it is also reflecting itself in
equity valuations."
