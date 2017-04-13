University of Vienna, Berkeley appeal gene-editing patent ruling

April 13 The University of California at
Berkeley and University of Vienna in Austria have appealed a
ruling allowing a research center affiliated with MIT and
Harvard to keep valuable patents on a revolutionary gene-editing
technology known as CRISPR.
The patent rights could be worth billions of dollars as the
technology could revolutionize treatment of genetic diseases,
crop engineering and other areas.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and
Appeal Board in Alexandria, Virginia, in February ruled in favor
of Broad Institute, a biological and genomic research center
affiliated with MIT and Harvard, that they invented the
technology first.
In the appeal, Berkeley and the University of Vienna are
seeking a review and reversal of the February decision, which
they say did not determine which inventors actually invented the
use of the technology in certain cells.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)