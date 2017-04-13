UPDATE 2-University of California files appeal over CRISPR patents

(Recasts; adds details, interview, byline)
By Julie Steenhuysen
April 13 The University of California is
appealing a U.S. patent ruling over the game-changing gene
editing technology known as CRISPR that favored the Broad
Institute, a research affiliate of Harvard University and the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The appeal filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit was announced Thursday by the UC, the University
of Vienna and handful of startup companies that have licensed
its patents.
Microbiologists Jennifer Doudna of the University of
California, Berkeley, and Emmanuelle Charpentier of the
University of Vienna were first to apply for patent in 2012
after discovering how the primitive bacterial system called
CRISPR-Cas9 could be used to edit genomes in simple pieces of
DNA called plasmids.
The system works like a pair of molecular scissors, cutting
out and replacing specific parts of a cell's DNA. Scientists
hail CRISPR's potential for treating genetic diseases, such as
sickle-cell anemia.
A team at the Broad Institute led by bioengineer Feng Zhang
applied for a separate patent six months later, but paid for a
fast-track review process, which landed them the first CRISPR
patent in 2014. The Broad's patents were for showing that the
CRISPR system could be used to edit more advanced, eukaryotic
cells, including animal and human cells.
In its February decision, an appeals board of the U.S.
Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virginia, determined
that the Broad's CRISPR patents "did not interfere" with those
awarded to the UC because they were sufficiently different,
allowing them to stand.
In the appeal, the UC is seeking a reversal of the decision,
which ended before actually determining who invented the use of
CRISPR in eukaryotic cells. Major commercial applications of
CRISPR are expected to be in eukaryotic cells.
CRISPR Therapeutics Intellia Therapeutics
and Caribou Biosciences are all parties to the appeal.
The Broad said in a statement it is confident the appeals
court will affirm the ruling and "recognize the contribution of
the Broad, MIT and Harvard in developing this transformative
technology."
UC, meanwhile, has already won a patent in the United
Kingdom and the European Patent office is expected to award
another by May 10.
Earlier this week, Harvard geneticist George Church said he
expects the disputes will end in cross-licensing.
"I'm not that interested in the details of who pays who
what. We're all going to do very well, including the patients.
That was evident from the very beginning," he said.
