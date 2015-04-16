UPDATE 1-Los Angeles schools seeking refund over botched iPad plan -LA Times

(Adds quote from Pearson spokesman)
April 15 The Los Angeles Unified School District
is seeking a refund from Apple Inc over the district's
bungled $1.3 billion effort to supply students with iPads, the
Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.
The district's initiative, launched in 2013, to equip each
of its roughly 650,000 students with an iPad or another computer
device with curriculum from Pearson Plc, was the
largest educational technology project of its kind in the United
States.
The project soon ran into difficulties, however, and the
technology rollout encountered problems, including students
bypassing a security firewall on the iPads, while an independent
report found that the built-in curriculum was often incomplete.
The Los Angeles Times said the LAUSD's Board of Education in
a closed-door meeting on Tuesday authorized its attorneys to
consider potential legal action against Apple and Pearson.
"As you are aware, LAUSD is extremely dissatisfied with the
work of Pearson," the district's general counsel, David
Holmquist, said in a letter to Apple on Monday, according to the
Times. "While Apple and Pearson promised a state-of-the-art
technological solution they have yet to deliver it."
Holmquist added that the district was severing ties with
both companies for future services on the project, according to
the Los Angeles Times.
The letter was first reported by local public radio station
KPCC on Wednesday.
Reuters could not independently verify the Los Angeles
Times' report. Representatives for the district and Apple could
not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday night.
"Pearson is proud of our long history working with LAUSD and
our significant investment in this ground-breaking initiative,"
a Pearson spokesman said in an emailed statement. "This was a
large-scale implementation of new technologies and there have
been challenges with the initial adoption, but we stand by the
quality of our performance."
John Deasy, Superintendent at the nation's second-largest
school district before he resigned in October, described the
project as a civil rights initiative to help the district's
mostly disadvantaged students. But he drew criticism over the
process used to select Apple and Pearson.
The FBI is investigating the project, and agents in December
seized 20 boxes of documents relating to the program's
purchasing process from the district's headquarters.
Current LAUSD Superintendent, Ramon Cortines, said in
February that the district could not afford the program,
signaling that he was ready to abandon it.
