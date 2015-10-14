UPDATE 1-First Data discounted, Albertsons delayed in bruising day for U.S. IPOs

(Adds analysts' quotes, more background)
By Lauren Hirsch
Oct 14 This year's largest initial public
offering was priced at a discount, while the second's biggest
was delayed, as payment processor First Data Corp and
supermarket operator Albertsons Companies Inc faced a
choppy market.
Despite other companies, such as luxury department store
operator Neiman Marcus Group Inc, delaying their listing, First
Data and Albertsons had planned to press ahead with plans to
price their IPOs on Wednesday. Investors have been giving most
IPOs a cold reception since the stock market plunged in August.
To go through with their IPOs, companies have had to
discount them heavily to make them attractive to risk-averse
investors. While some IPOs have proved to be good bargains based
on how their shares have traded following their listing, the
bruising experiences of many companies are expected to deter
more IPO hopefuls in the near future.
"Since labor day, IPOs have priced on average 18 percent
below the midpoint of their range, returning 16 percent for
investors. In order to get those positive returns, prices are
being slashed," said Kathleen Smith, a managing director at
investment banking boutique Renaissance Capital LLC.
Investors' reaction to First Data and Albertsons show that
more companies will likely hold back from launching IPOs or
continue to discount them if they go ahead with them, Smith
added.
First Data, controlled by private equity firm KKR & Co LP
, was hoping to raise as much as $3.7 billion. It raised
$2.56 billion by selling 160 million shares at $16 per share,
below its previously indicated $18 to $20 per share range. This
gives the company a market capitalization of $14 billion and a
value of $35 billion when debt is included.
Albertsons, backed by buyout firm Cerberus Capital
Management LP, decided to delay the pricing of its IPO. It was
hoping to raise as much as $2 billion, but a disappointing
Wal-Mart Stores Inc outlook on Wednesday weighed on
investor sentiment and drove Albertsons peer Kroger Co's
shares down 3 percent on the day.
Albertsons initially hoped the delay may last a day, but now
sees it as unlikely that its IPO will price in the short term,
at least not until markets become more favorable, according to
one source familiar with the company's thinking who requested
anonymity to discuss the deliberations. Albertsons did not
respond to a request for comment.
"It is important to maintain momentum throughout the
process. Companies that ride the momentum all the way usually
get to the pricing they want," said Neil Dahr, who leads the
capital markets practice group at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.
First Data, Albertsons, and other private equity-owned
companies have been keen to launch their IPOs so they can pay
down some of the debt they were saddled with following their
leveraged buyouts.
Next week, Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari is scheduled to
price its IPO in the United States in a range of between $48 and
$52 per share, which could value the company at up to $9.8
billion.
Earlier on Wednesday, mobile payments company Square Inc
registered with U.S. regulators for its long-expected IPO, in a
test of CEO Jack Dorsey's ability to take the company public
even as grapples with a turnaround at Twitter Inc,
which he also runs. The company has not disclosed a timeline for
the offering.
