Two biotechnology companies end U.S. IPO lull

Feb 2 Biotechnology companies BeiGene Ltd
and Editas Medicine Inc priced the first
initial public offerings of 2016 in the United States on
Tuesday, following a bout of stock market volatility that shut
the IPO market for over a month.
In the absence of any new stock market jitters, the pricing
of the two offerings could embolden other companies to proceed
with their IPOs. Some are in need to raise cash after the freeze
in the IPO market weighed on their ability to fund their growth.
Many IPO investors got burnt in 2015 after the stock market
rout decimated their gains. Investors who bought shares in IPOs
since the start of 2015, and held on to them, are now staring at
a negative 18.5 percent return, according to investment advisory
firm Rennaissance Capital.
BeiGene, a Beijing-based company which develops molecules
and monoclonal antibodies to treat cancer, priced 6.6 million
shares at $24, the top of its previous $22 to $24 range, raising
$158.4 million. This was upsized, due to strong investor demand,
from an original offering of 5.5 million shares.
Editas, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company that aims
to treat diseases through gene editing, priced 5.9 million
shares at $16, the bottom of its previously indicated range of
$16 to $18, raising $94.4 million.
Both IPO's had support from some of these companies'
existing shareholders that committed to snap up shares in the
offerings. Two of BeiGene's investors, hedge funds Baker
Brothers Inc and Hillhouse Capital Group, had indicated their
intention to buy half the company's offering.
Also helping Editas is its connection to big-name investors.
Boris Nikolic, who previously served as chief adviser for
science and technology to Microsoft Corp founder Bill
Gates, sits on the board of Editas.
"(For companies to succeed with their IPOs, they need to be)
a solid business, that aren't going to be impacted so much by
this global slowdown that people fear," Kathleen Smith,
Renaissance Capital principal, said in an interview.
Two bigger IPOs are scheduled to price next week. Waste
collection company ADS Waste Holdings Inc is looking to raise up
to $471 million, while airport restaurant concessionaire OTG
Experience Inc is hoping to raise as much as $585 million.
