U.S. IPOs set to rebound after dismal 2016

Dec 14 The U.S. IPO market is expected to bounce
back next year after a forgettable 2016, fueled by a sunnier
economic outlook and a bit more certainty following the
presidential election - factors that encouraged the Federal
Reserve to hike interest rates.
The Fed lifted interest rates by 25 basis points on
Wednesday, the second increase since the financial crisis.
It also signaled a faster pace of rate hikes in 2017 as the
Trump administration takes over with promises to boost growth
through tax cuts, spending and deregulation.
Public listings will also get a boost next year from private
equity firms looking to exit their investments, executives at
both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange told Reuters.
The star-studded potential pipeline of companies set to make
their debuts in 2017 includes messaging app Snapchat's parent
Snap Inc and ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc
- both "decacorns", or companies valued at tens of
billions of dollars.
"We are going to see more companies go public now that we
are through with the elections," said John Tuttle, the global
head of listings at NYSE.
"We have a clear picture of what the next four years will
look like from a regulatory and policy standpoint. And companies
like certainty."
IPOs in the United States in 2016 fell by more than a third
from 2015. A quarter of the 102 companies that made their debuts
this year are trading below their IPO price, according to
Renaissance Capital, a manager of IPO-focused exchange traded
funds.
Joseph Brantuk, vice president and head of new listings and
IPOs for Nasdaq, said there were currently 96 active
applications for public listings in the United States in 2017.
Of these, 53 could be listed on the Nasdaq.
HEAVY WEIGHTS
The U.S. IPO market in 2016 is on track for its worst year
since the financial crisis in 2009, when just 56 companies
listed their shares.
Apart from uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential
elections, investors this year were also skeptical of the Fed's
rate hike path mainly because policymakers signaled four raises
but held back until their last meeting of the year.
"Higher interest rates may induce some private equity firms
to take buyout-backed companies public," said Jay Ritter, an IPO
expert and a professor at the University of Florida.
Higher interest rates make debt more expensive than equity
as a funding source for companies to expand their business.
Also, several private equity firms are nearing their exit
period after holding on to their investments for five to six
years.
Venice, California-based Snap could go public as soon as
March and is expected to be valued at $20-$25 billion.
A listing by the company, which is backed by Sequoia Capital
and T. Rowe Price, would be the largest U.S. technology IPO
since Facebook Inc's debut in 2012 with a value of $81.2
billion.
Investors also widely expect Uber to file for an IPO in
2017. The company was valued at about $63 billion after its
latest round of funding in June. (reut.rs/25BPbsc)
A public debut by music streaming service Spotify, one of
Europe's most valuable tech start-ups, would be a boon for
Europe where tech firms tend to sell early, getting swallowed up
by bigger fish in Silicon Valley or China.
Based on active IPO applications, Brantuk said technology,
healthcare and financial sectors look the most active.
"We have never been busier."
