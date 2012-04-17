US Senate looks for path forward on next Iran sanctions

| WASHINGTON, April 17
WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. Senate aides were
slated to meet on Tuesday to discuss the next steps for a new
package of proposed oil- and banking-related sanctions aimed at
pressuring Tehran to abandon its nuclear program, Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid told reporters.
Last month, Reid had insisted that a package of penalties
developed by the Senate Banking Committee advance without
amendments to speed its passage.
But several senators from both parties wanted the
opportunity to make changes.
"My staff is meeting with interested parties to see if
there's something that can be worked out," Reid told reporters
on Tuesday, noting he still believed it was best to proceed
without amendments "unless we can get agreement from basically
everyone."
Ambiguous results from nuclear talks in Istanbul between
Iran, the United States and five other world powers this past
weekend further galvanized lawmakers' resolve to pursue new
sanctions.
"Each day that goes by without Iran feeling more of our
censorship, I think that's too bad for the world and helpful to
Iran. We need to move forward on this as quickly as possible,"
Reid said.