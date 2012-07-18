US can defeat any Iranian effort to block oil shipping-Panetta

WASHINGTON, July 18 The United States will hold
Tehran directly responsible for any attempt to disrupt shipping
in oil-rich Gulf region and will be able to defeat any Iranian
attempt to shut down sea-borne commerce, Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta said on Wednesday.
"The Iranians need to understand that the United States and
the international community are going to hold them directly
responsible for any disruption of shipping in that region, by
Iran or for that matter by its surrogates," Panetta told a news
conference at the Pentagon.
"The United States is fully prepared for all contingencies
here," he added. "We've invested in capabilities to ensure that
the Iranian attempt to close down shipping in the Gulf is
something that we are going to be able to defeat, if they make a
decision to do that."