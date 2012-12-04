No evidence that Iran's drone claim is true - White House

WASHINGTON Dec 4 The United States has no evidence that Iranian claims that it captured a U.S. drone are accurate, the White House said on Tuesday.

"We have no evidence that the Iranian claims are true," White House spokesman Jay Carney said in response to a question at a briefing.

A Navy spokesman said it had fully accounted for all unmanned aircraft operating in the Middle East region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said a ScanEagle drone was gathering information over the Gulf and had entered Iranian airspace when it was "captured".