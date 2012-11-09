Iran warns against air encroachments after U.S. drone targeted

DUBAI Nov 9 Iran said it would deal decisively
with any foreign encroachment into its airspace, an apparent
warning to the United States after one of its surveillance
drones was targeted by Iranian warplanes last week.
"The defenders of the Islamic Republic will respond
decisively to any form of encroachment by air, sea or on the
ground," Fars news agency quoted General Massoud Jazayeri, a
senior armed forces commander, as saying on Friday.
"If any foreign aircraft attempts to enter our airspace our
armed forces will deal with them," he said. Jazayeri did not
mention the drone incident specifically.
Pentagon officials said the unarmed drone was in
international airspace when Iranian warplanes opened fire on it
on Nov. 1 but the aircraft was not hit. Washington has issued a
formal protest to the Iranian authorities.