UPDATE 1-Obama speaks by phone to Iran's Rouhani, sees chance for progress

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 President Barack Obama and
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke by phone on Friday, the
highest-level contact between the two countries since the
Iranian Revolution in 1979 and a sign that both sides are
serious about reaching a pact on Iran's nuclear program.
Obama had hoped to meet with Rouhani earlier this week while
both men were in New York for the United Nations General
Assembly, but Iran decided a meeting would be too complicated.
"I reiterated to President Rouhani what I said in New
York. While there will surely be important obstacles to moving
forward and success is by no means guaranteed, I believe we can
reach a comprehensive solution," Obama said at the White House.
Obama said both men had directed their teams to work
expeditiously toward an agreement on the nuclear issue.
Rouhani said on a Twitter feed believed to be genuine that
in his phone conversation he told Obama "Have a Nice Day!" and
Obama responded with "Thank you. Khodahafez (goodbye)."
The two men "expressed their mutual political will to
rapidly solve the nuclear issue," the Twitter account said.
As president, Rouhani is the head of the government but has
limited powers. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is the
ultimate authority in Iran with final say on domestic and
foreign policy, though Rouhani says he has been given full
authority to negotiate on the nuclear issue.
Obama made reference to that power structure in his remarks
and suggested that an agreement could achieve what Iran's
leaders desire: winding down of crippling economic sanctions.
"Iran's supreme leader has issued a fatwa against the
development of nuclear weapons. President Rouhani has indicated
that Iran will never develop nuclear weapons," Obama said.
"I've made clear that we respect the right of the Iranian
people to access peaceful nuclear energy in the context of Iran
meeting its obligations. So the test will be meaningful,
transparent and verifiable actions, which can also bring relief
from the comprehensive international sanctions that are
currently in place."