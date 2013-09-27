Kerry's 'Shall we talk?' prompts rare private meeting between Iran and U.S.

| UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 First there was a
handshake, then an invitation to talk and finally a 30-minute
tete-a-tete that made for the highest-level official meeting
between the United States and Iran in more than three decades.
The opportunity for a rare meeting between U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad
Zarif, came after talks concluded between Zarif and foreign
ministers from the six major powers on resolving Tehran's
disputed nuclear program.
At the start of the talks, Kerry and Zarif shook hands, a
senior U.S. official told reporters.
Zarif and Kerry were then seated side by side at the corner
of a U-shaped table during the meeting of foreign ministers from
the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council -
Britain, France, Russia, China, the United States - and Germany,
known as the P5+1.
At the end of the meeting, Kerry seized the opportunity to
invite Zarif for private talks, according to the senior U.S.
official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"The secretary leaned over and said, 'Shall we talk for a
few moments?'" the official said.
The two diplomats went into a room to the side of the main
meeting hall where they met one-on-one without their aides,
according to the official. "Informally there had been some
chatting it might happen," the official said.
That 30-minute session was the highest-level official
meeting between the United States and Iran since the 1979
Islamic Revolution and the taking of American hostages at the
U.S. Embassy in Tehran that ushered in a more than three-decade
estrangement between the two nations.
Earlier in the week, there had been speculation about a
possible encounter between U.S. President Barack Obama and
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the U.N. meetings, which
would have been symbolically important given the strains between
Washington and Tehran.
While the White House was open to a meeting between Obama
and Rouhani in New York, the Iranians indicated it was too
complicated, an Obama administration official said.