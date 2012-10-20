UPDATE 1-United States, Iran agree to one-on-one nuclear talks-New York Times

WASHINGTON Oct 20 The United States and Iran
have agreed for the first time to one-on-one negotiations on
Iran's nuclear program, the New York Times reported on Saturday,
citing Obama administration officials.
Iranian officials have insisted the talks not begin until
after the Nov. 6 U.S. election because they want to know which
U.S. president they will be negotiating with, a senior
administration official told the Times.
The Times said the agreement was the result of secret
exchanges between American and Iranian officials that date
almost to the beginning of President Barack Obama's term in
2009.
The White House declined to comment on the Times report when
contacted by Reuters.
The United States and other Western powers have charged that
Iran's nuclear program is aimed at developing nuclear weapons,
but Tehran insists the program is for peaceful purposes. Israel
has said it would use military force to prevent Iran from
becoming a nuclear power.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has attacked
Obama for failing to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions. The two
candidates will meet on Monday in their final debate, which will
focus on foreign policy.
The U.S.-Iranian agreement had been reached with senior
Iranian officials who report to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, an unnamed administration official told the Times.