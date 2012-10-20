版本:
2012年 10月 21日 星期日

U.S. says no plans for one-on-one meeting with Iran on nuclear issue

WASHINGTON Oct 20 The White House on Saturday denied a report in the New York Times that said the Obama administration had agreed to one-on-one talks with Iran on its nuclear program.

National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor said in a statement the United States would continue to work with fellow permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to resolve the issue.

"It's not true that the United States and Iran have agreed to one-on-one talks or any meeting after the American elections," the statement said.

"We continue to work with the P-5 (five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council) on a diplomatic solution and have said from the outset that we would be prepared to meet bilaterally."

