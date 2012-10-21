CORRECTED-U.S. says no plans for one-on-one meeting with Iran on nuclear issue

(White House issues corrected statement to show diplomatic effort includes Germany)

WASHINGTON Oct 20 The White House on Saturday denied a report in the New York Times that said the Obama administration had agreed to one-on-one talks with Iran on its nuclear program.

National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor said in a statement the United States would continue to work with fellow permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and Germany to resolve the issue.

"It's not true that the United States and Iran have agreed to one-on-one talks or any meeting after the American elections," the statement said.

"We continue to work with the P5+1 (five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany) on a diplomatic solution and have said from the outset that we would be prepared to meet bilaterally." (Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Bill Trott)