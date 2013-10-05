版本:
中国
2013年 10月 5日

Obama says Iran a year or more away from nuclear weapon capability -AP

WASHINGTON Oct 5 The United States believes Iran is a year or a more away from being able to produce a nuclear weapon, President Barack Obama said in an interview released on Saturday by the Associated Press, describing the estimate as "conservative."

"Our assessment continues to be a year or more away, and in fact actually our estimate is probably more conservative than the estimates of Israeli intelligence services," Obama said in reply to a question about the U.S. intelligence assessment on Iran's timetable for nuclear weapons.

