版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二

U.S. links Iran's state oil company to Revolutionary Guards

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The U.S. government officially linked Iran's state oil company to the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Monday, a determination that enables the United States to apply new sanctions on foreign banks dealing with the National Iranian Oil Company.

But in a report to Congress, the Treasury Department said there was not enough information at this time to conclude that Iran's oil tanker company is an agent or affiliate of the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

