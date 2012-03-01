UPDATE 5-Iran buys US wheat despite nuclear tensions

* Iran grain sales allowed by US for humanitarian reasons
* Wheat sale worth at least $46 mln, probably more
* First U.S. wheat sale to Iran since 2009
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, March 1 Iran has made a rare
purchase of U.S. wheat in an effort to build food stockpiles as
the United States and Europe implement tough new sanctions to
contain Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
The U.S. Agriculture Department reported on Thursday that
Iran bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat -- enough to fill two
large cargo ships.
While not illegal, the deal caught traders by surprise as
tensions mount between the West and Iran on concerns the Islamic
Republic was intent on developing a nuclear weapon.
"It shocked me," said Jerod Leman, a broker with Wellington
Commodities Corp. "With everything going on over there with
their nuclear problems, I am surprised we sold them anything."
Western sanctions against Iran are making it increasingly
difficult for the country to pay for staple foods, causing
hardship for its 74 million people.
Because of the tightening financial noose, Iran has resorted
to bartering, including swapping gold or tankloads of oil for
food, according to commodity traders.
In the last month, Iran has bought or tried to buy nearly 3
million tonnes of wheat on fears sanctions will disrupt imports
and cause bread shortages that could spark food riots.
Iran has asked to import a million tonnes of wheat from
Pakistan in a barter deal and also approached India.
The Islamic Republic has also
bought nearly 2 million tonnes in February from Russia, Germany,
Canada, Brazil and Australia.
"It's a sign that they really need wheat," said a trader
from Louis Dreyfus.
Traders were unable to confirm which grain company sold the
wheat to Iran, but suspected major grain companies such as
Cargill Inc, Bunge Ltd or Archer Daniels
Midland. ADM and Bunge did not respond to inquiries
seeking comment and Cargill said they do not comment on market
rumors.
"Cargill, like a variety of other multinational companies
with a global agricultural footprint, does sell agricultural
commodities to Iran, as food is specifically excluded from the
sanctions. We take great care to ensure that these sales respect
both the spirit and the letter of the law," Cargill spokesman
Mark Klein added.
FIRST SALE TO IRAN SINCE 2009
Iran last purchased U.S. wheat in 2009 but Thursday's sale
would be the largest U.S. wheat sale to the country since August
2008, a year when severe drought halved the country's domestic
crop and triggered record imports, according to USDA data.
U.S. food exports, including grain, to Iran are approved
under a humanitarian authorization by the Treasury Department to
ensure needed items reach the Iranian people. No further
department approval is needed for food, a Treasury official
said.
The hard red winter wheat was sold for delivery by May 31,
USDA said. That variety of wheat from the U.S. Gulf Coast costs
more than $300 per tonne, before freight costs to the Middle
East add another $75 per tonne, according to Reuters and
industry data.
The wheat is worth at least $46 million and probably much
more due to the risk premiums companies normally charge Iran.
News of the sale helped limit declines in U.S. wheat
futures traded at the Chicago Board of Trade, which were
down about 0.5 percent shortly before the market close.
The United States has imposed sanctions targeting Iran's
oil trade and central bank payments to put pressure on Tehran to
end its nuclear program. Iran maintains the program is for
peaceful purposes.
The sanctions are squeezing Iran's oil exports even before
they go into effect in June, a U.S. advisory body said in a
report released on Wednesday.
By law, exporters must report promptly to USDA the sale of
100,000 tonnes or more of a commodity to the same destination in
one day. Sales of smaller amounts are reported on a weekly
basis.