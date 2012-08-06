Speaking fee for Obama aide raises Iran questions for White House

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 6 One of U.S. President Barack
Obama's closest aides was paid $100,000 by a company doing
business with Iran just before joining the White House staff,
the Washington Post reported on Monday, raising awkward
election-year questions for the Democrat trying to get tough
with Tehran.
White House senior adviser David Plouffe received the
speaking fee from Africa's biggest wireless phone operator, MTN
Group, for two speeches he made in Nigeria in December
2010, the company and administration officials confirmed.
Plouffe listed it with many others on his official financial
disclosures after he joined the White House in January 2011. An
MTN subsidiary is a major shareholder in Irancell, a major
government-connected telecommunications operator in Iran.
While there has been no suggestion that Plouffe violated any
law or regulation, the appearance has already exposed the White
House to attack from Republican opponents.
Plouffe managed Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and has
been an important behind-the-scenes player in the 2012 race,
where White House efforts to stop Iran from getting a nuclear
weapon have been under fire by Republican contender Mitt Romney.
It is typical for Washington insiders to collect lucrative
speaking fees between and after their government assignments.
But Republicans said MTN's work in Iran through Irancell made
the Nigeria speeches bad choices.
"Today's story raises serious questions," said Kirsten
Kukowski, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee.
"David Plouffe may be the biggest loophole in the international
community's sanctions against Iran."
White House spokesman Eric Schultz said Plouffe spoke to MTN
about mobile technology and digital communications unrelated to
Iran and did not meet separately with the company's leadership.
"At the time, not even the most zealous watchdog group on
this issue had targeted the Iranian business interests of the
host's holding company. Criticism of Mr. Plouffe now for issues
and controversies that developed only years later is simply
misplaced," he said.
MTN has denied violating any sanctions related to Iran,
where according to the company's website it has nearly 35
million subscribers.
MTN spokesman Paul Norman said Plouffe was invited to speak
"because of his expertise and his knowledge of the U.S.
political scene."
"It had no connection or relevance to Iran, and nor did Iran
nor Turkcell form part of any discussions held," he said in an
email to Reuters, referring to the Turkish cellphone company
that has sued MTN over allegations the South African company
used bribes to beat it out in Iran. MTN has asked for the case
to be thrown out.
Obama has been tightening sanctions against Iran, along with
the European Union and other partners, to choke off funds for
its nuclear program that Tehran says is for peaceful purposes
and Israel and others say is meant to develop weapons.